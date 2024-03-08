Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7 Million Sale of Shopping Center in Pennsylvania March 07, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

PARKESBURG, Pa. Mar. 6, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 53,319-square-foot shopping center in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania for $7,050,000.



"As the exclusive brokers, we worked to find the best possible buyer for this property. After a lengthy process, we were able to secure a private investor who agreed to pay a 7.50% cap rate for this newly leased shopping center, anchored by Grocery Outlet," said Joseph C. French Jr.



French Jr. and Kodi Traver, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Westchester office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and procured the buyer, a private investor out of Exton.



Parkesburg Shopping Center is located at 108 W 1st Ave. on a 7.70-acre site. The property consists of seven tenants and is currently anchored by Planet Fitness and the soon to be open Grocery Outlet, with other tenants including the U.S. Postal Service, and Dollar General. The center is within walking distance of the Amtrak Train Station and recently underwent capital improvements, including a new roof, a new parking lot, and a new façade.