Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $75 Million Medical Office Partnership Buy Out
July 10, 2024 at 07:13 pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $75 Million Medical Office Partnership Buy Out
July 10, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today it has brokered the ~75-million-dollar partnership interest sale of a six-property medical office portfolio for Rayus Radiology.
"The amount of interest from qualified buyers from across the country is representative of the high demand for medical assets in South Florida," said Howard Bregman, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office. "The activity generated by our efforts created an identifiable market for our clients, who ultimately chose to pursue a partnership buy-out."
Bregman spearheaded the buy-out process through a targeted marketing strategy that attracted significant interest and produced 17 offers for the portfolio. The general partner executed a buy-out of the 50% shareholders and leveraged the competitive offers generated. Douglas Mandel, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office assisted in closing the transaction.
The transaction includes six fully occupied buildings where Rayus Radiology served as the primary or sole tenant, along with one parcel of land. The properties are in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, and Boynton Beach. Rayus Radiology, a leading provider of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services, anchored the medical office buildings.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
