Marcus & Millichap Brokers $75 Million Medical Office Partnership Buy Out July 10, 2024

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today it has brokered the ~75-million-dollar partnership interest sale of a six-property medical office portfolio for Rayus Radiology.



"The amount of interest from qualified buyers from across the country is representative of the high demand for medical assets in South Florida," said Howard Bregman, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office. "The activity generated by our efforts created an identifiable market for our clients, who ultimately chose to pursue a partnership buy-out."



Bregman spearheaded the buy-out process through a targeted marketing strategy that attracted significant interest and produced 17 offers for the portfolio. The general partner executed a buy-out of the 50% shareholders and leveraged the competitive offers generated. Douglas Mandel, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office assisted in closing the transaction.



The transaction includes six fully occupied buildings where Rayus Radiology served as the primary or sole tenant, along with one parcel of land. The properties are in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, and Boynton Beach. Rayus Radiology, a leading provider of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services, anchored the medical office buildings.