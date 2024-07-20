Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2 Million Sale of Brooklyn Heights Multifamily Property
July 18, 2024
NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 10-unit multifamily property in Brooklyn, New York for $8,200,000.

"29 Willow will be converted to high-end condominiums, which proved to be the highest and best value," said Shaun Riney. "The property was delivered vacant, offering a prime opportunity for redevelopment. The seller purchased the asset in 2003 for $1.6 million, which demonstrates the long-term value of investing in New York City."

Riney and Michael Salvatico, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors.

Built in 1900, the five-story, 10-unit multifamily property is located at 29 Willow St. in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Less than half a mile from the Brooklyn Bridge Park, the property offers residents convenient access to one of the area's premier recreational spaces.

