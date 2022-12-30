Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-12-30 pm EST
34.43 USD   -2.23%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Port Arthur Hospitality Portfolio Sale

12/30/2022 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Port Arthur Hospitality Portfolio Sale
December 30, 2022
PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a two-property, 188-room hospitality portfolio in Port Arthur, Texas. The assets are the 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Arthur and 96-room TownePlace Suites Beaumont Port Arthur.

"The properties are located near Sabine Lake and the Gulf of Mexico in a high-growth market that is a vital part of the Texas transportation network and contributes substantially to the state's annual seaport trade of over $260 billion," said Chris Gomes, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office. "Both properties benefit from strong in-place cash flow, limited new supply, and best-in-class brand affiliations." Gomes and Allan Miller in Marcus & Millichap's Austin office represented the seller, Texas-based Daugherty Property Group. Gomes and Miller also procured the buyer, an out-of-state entity in a 1031 exchange. "The portfolio outperformed the competitive set and both assets are trending to remain top performers in the coming years," said Miller.

The hotels are located at the intersection of Highway 365 and Highway 287, close to the largest oil refinery in the United States, the Motiva refinery. Jack Brooks Regional Airport, DuPont, the ExxonMobil refinery, Air Products & Chemical Inc., and Medical Center of Southeast Texas are nearby. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Port Arthur was constructed 2010 and underwent IHG Hotels & Resorts' full Formula Blue property improvement plan requirements in 2019. Constructed 2014, the TownePlace Suites Beaumont Port Arthur is an upper-midscale, extended-stay hotel with amenities like business and fitness centers, an outdoor pool, laundry service, barbecues and picnic area.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 19:31:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 1 386 M 1 386 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,21 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-31.58%1 386
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.50%23 971
KE HOLDINGS INC.-29.08%17 820
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.62%13 947
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.16%7 650
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-50.02%7 544