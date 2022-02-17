Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Record-Breaking Raising Cane's Sale

02/17/2022 | 03:38pm EST
# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 908 M 1 908 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-6.49%1 908
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.32%33 339
KE HOLDINGS INC.2.04%24 449
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.1.75%16 000
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-7.11%12 743
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.5.38%6 886