Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Rowan University Multi-Tenant Retail Asset for $3.459 Million June 25, 2024

GLASSBORO, N.J., June 25, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the Whitney Center at Rowan University, a multi-tenant retail asset in Glassboro, New Jersey. The asset sold for $3,459,375.



"Multi-tenant retail assets are in high demand from the investment community these days because of the strong fundamentals of this asset class," said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director investments. "The location of the Whitney Center, essentially on the campus of Rowan University, combined with a strong lineup of tenants, significantly drove investor demand for this property."



Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl, Seth Goldberg, and Brad Nathanson, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey and King of Prussia offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Kinsley Properties, LLC, and procured the buyer, JJU Properties, LLC.



Located at 328 Rowan Blvd., the 21,750-square-foot retail asset is situated at the base of the Whitney Center, a five-story student housing complex on the campus of Rowan University and adjacent to multiple student housing complexes with over 500 units. Anchored by national retailers including 7-Eleven, Pizza Hut, and Playa Bowls, the property hosts ten tenants and is currently 93% occupied.