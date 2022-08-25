Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-08-25 pm EDT
40.04 USD   +3.01%
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Minnesota Self-Storage Portfolio Sale
PU
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of 6.62-Acre Industrial Land for $9.83 Million
PU
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 111,360-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of $4.2 Million Recording Studio

08/25/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of $4.2 Million Recording Studio
August 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn., August 25, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Addiction Sound Recording Studio, a 7,171-square-foot facility located in Berry Hill, Tennessee, a city within Metropolitan Nashville. The asset sold for $4.2 million.

"Nashville is living up to its Music City nickname and now competes with Los Angeles and New York City for all genres of music," says Justin Sturdivant, first vice president investments. "This studio was designed by a Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer and is unlike any studio in the market."

Sturdivant had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Jon Cain of the band Journey. The buyer is Nashville-based Living Legacy Foundation.

Addiction Sound Recording Studio is located at 504 E Iris Drive in Berry Hill, Tennessee, within Metropolitan Nashville. Formerly owned by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jon Cain (Journey), alongside producer and writer David Kamulsky (Justin Bieber, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban), the studio was designed by engineer and producer Chris Huston (The Who, Led Zeppelin, Van Morrison).

The property features two separate buildings and sits on 0.44 acres of land. Notable acts to record in the space include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes and Journey. The studio features an underground echo chamber and an "Artist's Retreat," complete with a full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and meeting space, providing one of the most unique experiences among the 40 recording studios and music publishers in Berry Hill.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Minnesota Self-Storage Portfolio Sale
PU
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of 6.62-Acre Industrial Land for $9.83 Million
PU
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 111,360-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in C..
PU
08/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 65,413-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Omah..
PU
08/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers a 261-Room Hospitality Portfolio Sale in the Hudson Valley Re..
PU
08/18MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 42,200-Square Foot Retail Property in Westerly..
PU
08/18MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 3,261 Square Foot Net-Leased Restaurant in Pal..
PU
08/18MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 19,584-Square-Foot Retail Property in Livonia,..
PU
08/17MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Suburban Denver Apartment Sale
PU
08/17MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 7-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn, NY
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 1 553 M 1 553 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,87 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-24.47%1 553
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.99%25 583
KE HOLDINGS INC.-13.77%21 937
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED10.85%13 799
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.38%8 468
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-44.46%8 305