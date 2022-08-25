Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of $4.2 Million Recording Studio
08/25/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
August 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn., August 25, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Addiction Sound Recording Studio, a 7,171-square-foot facility located in Berry Hill, Tennessee, a city within Metropolitan Nashville. The asset sold for $4.2 million.
"Nashville is living up to its Music City nickname and now competes with Los Angeles and New York City for all genres of music," says Justin Sturdivant, first vice president investments. "This studio was designed by a Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer and is unlike any studio in the market."
Sturdivant had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Jon Cain of the band Journey. The buyer is Nashville-based Living Legacy Foundation.
Addiction Sound Recording Studio is located at 504 E Iris Drive in Berry Hill, Tennessee, within Metropolitan Nashville. Formerly owned by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jon Cain (Journey), alongside producer and writer David Kamulsky (Justin Bieber, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban), the studio was designed by engineer and producer Chris Huston (The Who, Led Zeppelin, Van Morrison).
The property features two separate buildings and sits on 0.44 acres of land. Notable acts to record in the space include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes and Journey. The studio features an underground echo chamber and an "Artist's Retreat," complete with a full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and meeting space, providing one of the most unique experiences among the 40 recording studios and music publishers in Berry Hill.
