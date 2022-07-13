Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of 5,775 Land Development in Miami

MIAMI, July 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1794 Northeast 4th Avenue in Miami, Florida. The 5,775-square-foot land development sold for $2.2 million.



"The sale of the property was an excellent opportunity for the owner to add additional land to his current holdings, allowing for a better design for his future development in this hot area of Miami," said Ryan Shaw, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office. Shaw and Ahmed Kabani, first vice president investments, had the exclusive property listing to market on behalf of the seller, a fund manager. Kabani and Shaw also procured the buyer, Vinay Rama, head of Miami-based Mandala Holdings.



Centered in a prime location in Miami, the 0.13-acre land development is situated off the high-traffic area of Biscayne Boulevard and NE 18th Street. The property is within 2 miles of Wynwood, The Shoppes at Midtown Miami, and is surrounded by luxury condominiums, restaurants, and nationally known retailers, including Publix, Starbucks, and GNC.

