Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
36.41 USD   -1.59%
05:34pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of 5,775 Land Development in Miami
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a New Concept 7-Eleven in Westlake for $13.57 Million
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in Lakeside, California
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of 5,775 Land Development in Miami

07/13/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, July 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1794 Northeast 4th Avenue in Miami, Florida. The 5,775-square-foot land development sold for $2.2 million.

"The sale of the property was an excellent opportunity for the owner to add additional land to his current holdings, allowing for a better design for his future development in this hot area of Miami," said Ryan Shaw, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office. Shaw and Ahmed Kabani, first vice president investments, had the exclusive property listing to market on behalf of the seller, a fund manager. Kabani and Shaw also procured the buyer, Vinay Rama, head of Miami-based Mandala Holdings.

Centered in a prime location in Miami, the 0.13-acre land development is situated off the high-traffic area of Biscayne Boulevard and NE 18th Street. The property is within 2 miles of Wynwood, The Shoppes at Midtown Miami, and is surrounded by luxury condominiums, restaurants, and nationally known retailers, including Publix, Starbucks, and GNC.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visitwww.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:34pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of 5,775 Land Development in Miami
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a New Concept 7-Eleven in Westlake for $13.57 Mi..
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Lakeshore Villa, a 40-Unit Apartment Building i..
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $5.89 Million for 31-Unit Multifamily Complex in Little Havan..
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of 5,5775 Land Development in Miami
PU
07/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of Northeast Birmingham Apartment Complex
PU
07/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the Sale of Priority Plastics, a 80,640-Square-Foot Indust..
PU
07/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiations the Sale of Kamsy Event Center, a 9,734-Square-Foot Vaca..
PU
07/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $2.6 Million Sale of O'Reilly Auto Parts
PU
07/08MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Mixed-Use Space on Young Circle in Hollywood
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 1 438 M 1 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,00 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-28.10%1 438
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.20%24 500
KE HOLDINGS INC.-25.15%19 042
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.02%13 959
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.60%8 676
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-44.71%8 453