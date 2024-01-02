Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Comfort Suites in Lake Charles January 02, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LAKE CHARLES, La., January 2, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 70-room Comfort Suites located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The property sold for an undisclosed price.



Manish Sthanki, associate in the firm's Baton Rouge office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, JIPPIN, LLC, in addition to procuring the buyer, Sanjay Desai of Dayton, Ohio.



"The buyer was ultimately able to secure the sale below appraisal value with opportunities to improve operations," says Sthanki. "As the NOI improves, the buyer will benefit from his equity position."



"The asset garnered a lot of interest from local, regional and national investors," he added. "This buyer in particular utilized his experienced background, resources, and our experienced Marcus & Millichap team to secure the transaction and navigate the tough insurance and financing market."



The hotel is located at 1016 N Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles. Built in 2008 on 1.83 acres of land, it is highly visible from Highway 171 and is less than ten miles from Lake Charles Regional Airport, the Golden Nugget Casino, L'Auberge Casino and McNeese State University.