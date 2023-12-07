Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Mississippi Shopping Center

Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
D'IBERVILLE, Miss., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Barnett Plaza, a 107,288-square-foot shopping center located in D'Iberville, Mississippi. The property sold for an undisclosed price.
Andrew Chason and Stephen Sewell, retail investment specialists in the firm's Mobile, Alabama office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer. Mickey Davis assisted in the transaction as Mississippi broker of record.
"We are pleased to have represented the sellers in the disposition of their long-time shopping center, which was a second-generation ownership," says Chason. "The property is a well-maintained neighborhood center with a strong operating history."
Barnett Plaza is located at 10598 D'Iberville Road. The center was constructed in phases between the late 1970s and 2008 on 13.8 acres of land. Anchor tenants include Crunch Fitness and Saad Health Care.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.