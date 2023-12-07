Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Mississippi Shopping Center December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

D'IBERVILLE, Miss., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Barnett Plaza, a 107,288-square-foot shopping center located in D'Iberville, Mississippi. The property sold for an undisclosed price.



Andrew Chason and Stephen Sewell, retail investment specialists in the firm's Mobile, Alabama office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer. Mickey Davis assisted in the transaction as Mississippi broker of record.



"We are pleased to have represented the sellers in the disposition of their long-time shopping center, which was a second-generation ownership," says Chason. "The property is a well-maintained neighborhood center with a strong operating history."



Barnett Plaza is located at 10598 D'Iberville Road. The center was constructed in phases between the late 1970s and 2008 on 13.8 acres of land. Anchor tenants include Crunch Fitness and Saad Health Care.