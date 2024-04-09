Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Water Bridge Villas in Sunrise Florida April 09, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

SUNSHINE, Fla., April 9, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Water Bridge Villas in Sunrise, Florida, for $1,220,000.



"The Waterbridge Apartments was an excellent opportunity for an owner to acquire a smaller deal without using debt to avoid paying the higher costs of windstorm insurance," said Felipe Echarte, senior vice president investments.



Echarte, Evan Kristol, and Austin Michels, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer, both Florida-based LLCs.



The six-unit multifamily building is located at 5820 NW 12th St., situated on a 0.40-acre waterfront lot. The property comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, with five of the six units updated with new kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, each unit includes a washer/dryer and storage space, with water views overlooking a canal.