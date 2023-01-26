Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Wetumpka Storage January 26, 2023

WETUMPKA, Ala., Jan. 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Wetumpka Storage, a 173-unit, 28,550-square-foot self-storage facility located in the Montgomery metropolitan area.



"We were able to source multiple offers for this newly constructed facility," says Eddie Greenhalgh, senior director of the National Self Storage Group. "The out-of-state buyers paid cash and closed in 22 days from contract execution to close."



Greenhalgh, in addition to Jake Payne and Lee Thornton of Marcus & Millichap's Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.



Wetumpka Storage is located at 1000 Georgia Road in Wetumpka, Alabama, only 25 minutes from Montgomery.