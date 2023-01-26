Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of Wetumpka Storage
01/26/2023 | 03:13pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Wetumpka Storage
January 26, 2023
WETUMPKA, Ala., Jan. 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Wetumpka Storage, a 173-unit, 28,550-square-foot self-storage facility located in the Montgomery metropolitan area.
"We were able to source multiple offers for this newly constructed facility," says Eddie Greenhalgh, senior director of the National Self Storage Group. "The out-of-state buyers paid cash and closed in 22 days from contract execution to close."
Greenhalgh, in addition to Jake Payne and Lee Thornton of Marcus & Millichap's Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.
Wetumpka Storage is located at 1000 Georgia Road in Wetumpka, Alabama, only 25 minutes from Montgomery.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
