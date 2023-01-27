Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Shopping Center Sale in Northwest Idaho January 27, 2023

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Ironwood Square, a 105,406-square-foot shopping center in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



"Anchored by Staples and Rite Aid, which have extended their leases by seven and 10 years respectively, Ironwood Square was 96.2% occupied at the time of the sale," said Kobe Furqueron of Marcus & Millichap's Salt Lake City office. "The acquisition provides our buyer with a great opportunity to add value by leasing the two vacant units." Furqueron represented the seller, Ironwood Partners LLC. Allan Friedman of Westlake Associates procured the buyer, EMES Ironwood LLC. Adam Lewis, vice president and regional manager is Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Idaho.



The shopping center is across the street from the region's largest employer, the Kootenai County Medical Center. Access to Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 95 is nearby and over 32,000 cars pass by the property every day. Spokane, Washington is approximately 40 minutes away. Shadow-anchored by Albertsons, Ironwood Square's tenants include florist and gift shop Holiday's Hallmark, a Wells Fargo bank, Tesoro Fuel Center, Beyoutiful Hot Yoga and Norco Medical.