  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
36.70 USD   -4.05%
04:44pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers Shopping Center Sale in Northwest Idaho
PU
10:35aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Marcus & Millichap to $24 From $26, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
01/26Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Two-Unit Portfolio in Montgomery for $8.92 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Shopping Center Sale in Northwest Idaho

01/27/2023 | 04:44pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Shopping Center Sale in Northwest Idaho
January 27, 2023
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Ironwood Square, a 105,406-square-foot shopping center in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"Anchored by Staples and Rite Aid, which have extended their leases by seven and 10 years respectively, Ironwood Square was 96.2% occupied at the time of the sale," said Kobe Furqueron of Marcus & Millichap's Salt Lake City office. "The acquisition provides our buyer with a great opportunity to add value by leasing the two vacant units." Furqueron represented the seller, Ironwood Partners LLC. Allan Friedman of Westlake Associates procured the buyer, EMES Ironwood LLC. Adam Lewis, vice president and regional manager is Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Idaho.

The shopping center is across the street from the region's largest employer, the Kootenai County Medical Center. Access to Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 95 is nearby and over 32,000 cars pass by the property every day. Spokane, Washington is approximately 40 minutes away. Shadow-anchored by Albertsons, Ironwood Square's tenants include florist and gift shop Holiday's Hallmark, a Wells Fargo bank, Tesoro Fuel Center, Beyoutiful Hot Yoga and Norco Medical.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 1 505 M 1 505 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,25 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.11.03%1 505
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.91%25 995
KE HOLDINGS INC.31.52%23 642
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.76%15 381
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.08%10 315
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED14.16%8 635