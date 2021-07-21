Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Six New England Net-Leased Asset Sales in 30 Days

07/21/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of six single-tenant net-leased properties in New England. The properties were sold by Glen Kunofsky, Josh Kanter, and Anthony D'Ambrosia over a 30-day period from June 10th through July 9th for a total of $28,723,503.

'We are seeing a tremendous amount of demand for triple-net properties right now as investors are looking for passive sources of income that are both safe and conservative,' said Kanter. 'All six of these properties have strong tenants, long-term leases, and high-quality real estate fundamentals. With interest rates staying low, we expect this demand to continue to increase and the market should remain very strong for the foreseeable future.'

The properties are:

  • 13,328-square-foot Dollar Tree built in 2008 in Marshfield, Massachusetts
  • 2,280-square-foot Wendy's built in 1990 in Enfield, Connecticut
  • 14,820-square-foot Walgreens built in 2008 in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
  • 7,499-square-foot Dollar General built in 2020 in Granby, Massachusetts
  • 5,800-square-foot Firestone Auto Care built in 2021 in Somersworth, New Hampshire
  • 20,499-square-foot Kinder Care built in 1989 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts

Christopher Marks of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation arranged the financing for the sale of the Walgreens in Bridgewater. Peter Von Der Ahe, Seth Glasser, Michael Fusco, and Binyamin Katz provided representation in the sale of the Dollar General in Granby. Marcus & Millichap's brokers of record in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire are John Horowitz, John Krueger, and James Koury, respectively.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
