  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 01:57:57 pm EDT
40.03 USD   +0.24%
01:22pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers The Sale Of A 232-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Monticello, NY
PU
06/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the $5.75M Sale of Retail Strip in Hallandale Beach
PU
06/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a $4.7M Mixed-Used Property in Downtown Miami
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers The Sale Of A 232-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Monticello, NY

06/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Monticello, NY, June 6, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Sullivan County Portfolio, a six-property, 232-unit apartment portfolio located in Sullivan County, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/division manager of the White Plains and New Haven offices. The portfolio sold for an undisclosed price.

Victor Nolletti and James Egan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Haven and White Plains offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller as well as procuring the buyer, both large NYC area-based investment firms. John Horowitz, Division Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.

Egan comments, "We were able to convey and capture the value still inherent in this legacy portfolio and within a short marketing period to secure multiple competitive offers from highly qualified investment groups."

The Sullivan County Portfolio is located at multiple locations in Sullivan County including Monticello, Kiamesha Lake, Liberty, Fallsburg, and Woodridge.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
