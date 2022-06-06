Marcus & Millichap : Brokers The Sale Of A 232-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Monticello, NY

Monticello, NY, June 6, 2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Sullivan County Portfolio, a six-property, 232-unit apartment portfolio located in Sullivan County, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/division manager of the White Plains and New Haven offices. The portfolio sold for an undisclosed price.

Victor Nolletti and James Egan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Haven and White Plains offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller as well as procuring the buyer, both large NYC area-based investment firms. John Horowitz, Division Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction.

Egan comments, "We were able to convey and capture the value still inherent in this legacy portfolio and within a short marketing period to secure multiple competitive offers from highly qualified investment groups."

The Sullivan County Portfolio is located at multiple locations in Sullivan County including Monticello, Kiamesha Lake, Liberty, Fallsburg, and Woodridge.