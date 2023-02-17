Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio Sale in Atlanta MSA February 16, 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a two-property, 808-unit self-storage portfolio totaling 104,646 net rentable square feet in Oakwood and Gainesville, Georgia.



"The facilities are stabilized, cash-flowing assets with physical occupancies in the 94% to 96% range," said Nathan Coe, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office. "The populations within a five-mile radius of both assets have increased by an average of 53% since the year 2000. The Gainesville facility gives the buyer opportunity to expand into an adjacent three-acre lot approved for 20,200 square feet of storage space and 56 parking places." Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe, and Brett Hatcher represented the seller, and procured the buyer.



The properties are located six miles from each other on Lake Lanier, approximately 50 miles from Downtown Atlanta. They are Lotta Space Storage, a 443-unit, 53,337-square-foot facility in Oakwood, and North Lanier Storage, a 365-unit, 51,309-square-foot facility in Gainesville. North Lanier Storage is on Georgia State Route 53 and Lotta Space Storage is adjacent to the highway. Daily traffic counts for the facilities range from 14,800 to 22,100 cars per day. The locations have a mix of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units and have keypad-gated entry, on-site management offices, and 24-hour video surveillance. John Leonard, first vice president and regional manager is Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in Georgia.

