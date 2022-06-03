Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the $5.75M Sale of Retail Strip in Hallandale Beach
06/03/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 250 N Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The 14,921-square-foot retail property sold for $ 5.75 million.
"You don't see value-add opportunities hit the market on US-1 every day, we received 8 offers on this deal, and it ultimately traded above list price. In the past several years, the Hallandale Beach submarket has come to life," said Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president.
De La Rosa and Matthew Albregts, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Freddy Fadel. The buyer, Mattheau Goldenberg of Delfa 3030, LLC, was procured by Brandon Holmes.
The property is surrounded by nationally recognized brands, including Publix Supermarket, Walgreens, the UPS Store, AT&T and several restaurants. The shopping strip is less than one mile from Young Circle Park and ArtsPark at Young Circle, which features an outdoor amphitheater and fountain.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 19:51:01 UTC.