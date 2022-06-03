Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the $5.75M Sale of Retail Strip in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 250 N Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The 14,921-square-foot retail property sold for $ 5.75 million.

"You don't see value-add opportunities hit the market on US-1 every day, we received 8 offers on this deal, and it ultimately traded above list price. In the past several years, the Hallandale Beach submarket has come to life," said Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president.

De La Rosa and Matthew Albregts, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Freddy Fadel. The buyer, Mattheau Goldenberg of Delfa 3030, LLC, was procured by Brandon Holmes.

The property is surrounded by nationally recognized brands, including Publix Supermarket, Walgreens, the UPS Store, AT&T and several restaurants. The shopping strip is less than one mile from Young Circle Park and ArtsPark at Young Circle, which features an outdoor amphitheater and fountain.