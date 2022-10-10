Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-10-10 pm EDT
33.58 USD   +1.56%
12:42pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 13.65 Acres of Industrial Land in Stuart
PU
10/05Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 18,000 SF Parking Lot At The Seattle Stadiums
PU
10/05Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of a Five-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 13.65 Acres of Industrial Land in Stuart

10/10/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of 13.65 Acres of Industrial Land in Stuart
October 10, 2022

STUART, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 8002 S.W. Jack James Dr. in Stuart, Florida. The 13.65-acre industrial land parcel sold for $1,000,000.

"The property is one of the most well-located pieces of land for industrial development, directly next to an Interstate 95 exit, with considerable frontage on Florida's Turnpike," said Nicholas McAndrew, associate. "Due to the location, the buyer was still willing to close all cash despite development challenges presented by the property including being over 50 percent wetlands."

Evan P. Kristol, Felipe J. Echarte, and McAndrew, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, represented the buyer, Weston Distribution Center, LLC. The property was purchased from the seller, Kanner Commerce Center, LLC.

Centered in a convenient location in Stuart, the land parcel is situated between Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike. The property is located near many retailers, including Cracker Barrel, Holiday Inn Express, and Publix.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 1 321 M 1 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,06 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-35.76%1 321
CBRE GROUP, INC.-36.02%21 823
KE HOLDINGS INC.-18.69%20 631
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%12 296
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.65%7 531
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.96%7 052