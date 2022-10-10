Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 13.65 Acres of Industrial Land in Stuart

STUART, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 8002 S.W. Jack James Dr. in Stuart, Florida. The 13.65-acre industrial land parcel sold for $1,000,000.

"The property is one of the most well-located pieces of land for industrial development, directly next to an Interstate 95 exit, with considerable frontage on Florida's Turnpike," said Nicholas McAndrew, associate. "Due to the location, the buyer was still willing to close all cash despite development challenges presented by the property including being over 50 percent wetlands."

Evan P. Kristol, Felipe J. Echarte, and McAndrew, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, represented the buyer, Weston Distribution Center, LLC. The property was purchased from the seller, Kanner Commerce Center, LLC.

Centered in a convenient location in Stuart, the land parcel is situated between Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike. The property is located near many retailers, including Cracker Barrel, Holiday Inn Express, and Publix.