Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 13.65 Acres of Industrial Land in Stuart
10/10/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of 13.65 Acres of Industrial Land in Stuart
October 10, 2022
STUART, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 8002 S.W. Jack James Dr. in Stuart, Florida. The 13.65-acre industrial land parcel sold for $1,000,000.
"The property is one of the most well-located pieces of land for industrial development, directly next to an Interstate 95 exit, with considerable frontage on Florida's Turnpike," said Nicholas McAndrew, associate. "Due to the location, the buyer was still willing to close all cash despite development challenges presented by the property including being over 50 percent wetlands."
Evan P. Kristol, Felipe J. Echarte, and McAndrew, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, represented the buyer, Weston Distribution Center, LLC. The property was purchased from the seller, Kanner Commerce Center, LLC.
Centered in a convenient location in Stuart, the land parcel is situated between Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike. The property is located near many retailers, including Cracker Barrel, Holiday Inn Express, and Publix.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 16:41:01 UTC.