  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 200-Unit Memphis Apartment Property

03/28/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Ashton Hills Apartments, a 200-unit apartment complex in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, Marcus & Millichap first vice president and regional manager.

"Great things have been happening in the Raleigh submarket with the addition of Nike, Amazon and Raleigh Springs Town Center," says Bryan Sisk, senior associate. "It is very exciting to see the continuation of investment in this community, Ashton Hills, which will contribute to that momentum."

Sisk and David Dorris, both of Marcus & Millichap's Memphis office, in addition to Brad Barham of the firm's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Iowa-based limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, an investment group out of Denver, Colorado.

Ashton Hills Apartments are located at 4183 Troost Drive in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1975 and sitting on 12.56 acres of land, the complex has undergone significant upgrades and features close proximity to major developments in the Raleigh submarket.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 13,255 transactions in 2021 with a value of approximately $84 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 183 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 960 M 1 960 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-4.02%1 960
CBRE GROUP, INC.-16.84%29 371
KE HOLDINGS INC.-39.71%14 520
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-18.27%12 964
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-12.70%11 729
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-28.89%6 251