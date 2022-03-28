Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 200-Unit Memphis Apartment Property

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Ashton Hills Apartments, a 200-unit apartment complex in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, Marcus & Millichap first vice president and regional manager.

"Great things have been happening in the Raleigh submarket with the addition of Nike, Amazon and Raleigh Springs Town Center," says Bryan Sisk, senior associate. "It is very exciting to see the continuation of investment in this community, Ashton Hills, which will contribute to that momentum."

Sisk and David Dorris, both of Marcus & Millichap's Memphis office, in addition to Brad Barham of the firm's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Iowa-based limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, an investment group out of Denver, Colorado.

Ashton Hills Apartments are located at 4183 Troost Drive in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1975 and sitting on 12.56 acres of land, the complex has undergone significant upgrades and features close proximity to major developments in the Raleigh submarket.