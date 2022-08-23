Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
08/23/2022
39.20 USD   +0.49%
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of 6.62-Acre Industrial Land for $9.83 Million

08/23/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of 6.62-Acre Industrial Land for $9.83 Million
August 23, 2022
DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Davie Industrial Land in Davie, Florida. The two-parcel site sold for $9,837,500 million.

Scott Sandelin of The Sandelin Group of Marcus & Millichap, Ryan Shaw and Edward Romo, had the exclusive listing to market on behalf of the seller, DigiComm Link, Inc. The property was purchased by Summerwind Properties, LLC.

"DigiComm Link Inc. owned and operated their business at the property since 1996. Strong demand for industrial land in South Florida is apparent as our brokerage team's efforts generated a large number of competitive offers for the property in a short timeframe," said Edward Romo, senior associate. "The 6.62-acre subject property is centrally located in the tri-county region, and has exceptional highway, airport and seaport access."

The property, located at 10450 W. State Rd 84, is currently occupied by Digital Comm Link, a digital communications company operating at the site since 1995. The two-parcel property is zoned as Commerce Center (CC), which would allow for a office, business, and/or industrial project of roughly 100,000-square-feet.

Davie Industrial Land is located at the front entrance of the 595 Corporate Park of Commerce. The 50-acre park consists of office suites ranging in size from 1,900 to 14,442-square-feet.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 19:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
