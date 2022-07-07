Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of B&B Mini Storage
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss., July 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of B&B Mini Storage, a 19,009-square-foot self-storage facility located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
"The seller owned this facility for 25 years and had recently taken over management duties," says Matthew Porter. "She gave us 30 days to market the property and we ended up closing for 22 percent more than she was offered before contacting us."
Porter, along with Anne Williams-Blackwell, both of the firm's Memphis office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller. The team secured the buyer, South Carolina-based Overflow Storage, LLC.
B&B Mini Storage is located at 2422 Government Street in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Its 38 climate-controlled units and 116 non-climate-controlled units combine for a total of 154 units.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
