Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of B&B Mini Storage July 07, 2022

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss., July 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of B&B Mini Storage, a 19,009-square-foot self-storage facility located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.



"The seller owned this facility for 25 years and had recently taken over management duties," says Matthew Porter. "She gave us 30 days to market the property and we ended up closing for 22 percent more than she was offered before contacting us."



Porter, along with Anne Williams-Blackwell, both of the firm's Memphis office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller. The team secured the buyer, South Carolina-based Overflow Storage, LLC.



B&B Mini Storage is located at 2422 Government Street in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Its 38 climate-controlled units and 116 non-climate-controlled units combine for a total of 154 units.