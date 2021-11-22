Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Glenn Isle, a 22-Unit Apartment Building in Glendale, Arizona

11/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
GLENDALE, Ariz., November 22, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Glenn Isle, a 22-unit apartment property located in Glendale, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $3,425,000.

"Setback from Glendale Avenue between Glendale's historic downtown and Westgate entertainment districts, Glenn Isle is poised for sustained rental growth and desirability," shared Paul Bay, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. Bay had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Bay.

Glenn Isle is located at 6802 West Glendale Avenue in Glendale, Arizona.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 971 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 869 M 1 869 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.25.84%1 858
CBRE GROUP, INC.58.94%32 697
KE HOLDINGS INC.-61.31%28 355
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-58.52%14 316
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.35%13 130
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION42.54%8 635