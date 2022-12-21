Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45 2022-12-21 pm EST
34.53 USD   +1.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Hancock Expressway Portfolio in Colorado Springs, Colorado

12/21/2022 | 03:03pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Hancock Expressway Portfolio in Colorado Springs, Colorado
December 20, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., December 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the Hancock Expressway Portfolio, a 29,280-square-foot industrial property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $3,200,000.

"This sale showcases the strong demand we are still seeing for small bay, multi-tenant industrial properties, even in this high interest rate environment," stated Spencer Mason. "There is a lack of supply currently available in the marketplace and these properties have had a strong history of full occupancy. The buyer was drawn to the portfolio from the amount of upside by increasing rents to market rates while this was the seller's down leg in a 1031 exchange."

Brandon Kramer, first vice president investments, and Mason, associate in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the off-market transaction.

Hancock Expressway Portfolio is located at 2408-2440 Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 20:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
