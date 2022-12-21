Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Hancock Expressway Portfolio in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 20, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., December 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the Hancock Expressway Portfolio, a 29,280-square-foot industrial property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $3,200,000.



"This sale showcases the strong demand we are still seeing for small bay, multi-tenant industrial properties, even in this high interest rate environment," stated Spencer Mason. "There is a lack of supply currently available in the marketplace and these properties have had a strong history of full occupancy. The buyer was drawn to the portfolio from the amount of upside by increasing rents to market rates while this was the seller's down leg in a 1031 exchange."



Brandon Kramer, first vice president investments, and Mason, associate in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the off-market transaction.



Hancock Expressway Portfolio is located at 2408-2440 Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs, Colorado.