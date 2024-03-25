Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Highlands Self Storage in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.J., - March 25, 2024, Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Highlands Self Storage, a 53,865 square foot self-storage facility located in Franklin, N.J. The property sold for an undisclosed price.
Kevin Bledsoe and Matthew Junkin, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's King of Prussia office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.
"I met the owners of Highland Self Storage when I started in brokerage, almost ten years ago," said Bledsoe. "We became great friends over the years and spent a lot of time discussing operational strategies to optimize their investment."
Highlands Self Storage is located at 178 N Church Rd in Franklin, NJ. The property was built and has been operated by the original owner. A 15,000-square-foot expansion was completed in 2021, and it was filled to capacity within six months of completion. In 2018, it was nominated for Mini Storage Messenger Specialty Facility of the Year.
"This is a stunning self-storage property which includes water features, high-end wine storage and an elegant rental office," Bledsoe added. "This facility has been maintained to the highest level since its inception. I couldn't be happier for this husband-and-wife investment team. They're completing their investment journey by building their dream home on a lake."
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
