Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Hunterdon County Shopping Center for $6.18 Million February 27, 2023

CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens shopping center, a 26,176-square foot retail property located in Clinton, New Jersey. The asset sold for $6,180,000.



"This shopping center has been servicing the town of Clinton for decades," said Brent Hyldahl, first vice president investments. "Anchored by Walgreens with a fresh 10-year lease extension, the property garnered considerable interest from the investment community. We were able to secure a very likely buyer and assist in a relatively smooth transaction for the sellers."



Hyldahl and Alan Cafiero, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, FMCD Realty LP. The buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor, was also procured by Hyldahl and Cafiero.



The Walgreens anchored shopping center is located at 37 Old Hwy 22 and is near many national retailers, including Walmart, ShopRite, Verizon, T.J. Maxx, and McDonald's. Built in 1957, the 100% occupied shopping center sits on a 2.4-acre lot and is easily accessible to major highways including Interstate 78 and Route 22.