Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:22:21 2023-02-27 pm EST
34.43 USD   +1.46%
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of U-Stor-It, a 41,600-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Lansing, Michigan
PU
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Fort Lauderdale
PU
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Hunterdon County Shopping Center for $6.18 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Hunterdon County Shopping Center for $6.18 Million

02/27/2023 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Hunterdon County Shopping Center for $6.18 Million
February 27, 2023
CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens shopping center, a 26,176-square foot retail property located in Clinton, New Jersey. The asset sold for $6,180,000.

"This shopping center has been servicing the town of Clinton for decades," said Brent Hyldahl, first vice president investments. "Anchored by Walgreens with a fresh 10-year lease extension, the property garnered considerable interest from the investment community. We were able to secure a very likely buyer and assist in a relatively smooth transaction for the sellers."

Hyldahl and Alan Cafiero, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, FMCD Realty LP. The buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor, was also procured by Hyldahl and Cafiero.

The Walgreens anchored shopping center is located at 37 Old Hwy 22 and is near many national retailers, including Walmart, ShopRite, Verizon, T.J. Maxx, and McDonald's. Built in 1957, the 100% occupied shopping center sits on a 2.4-acre lot and is easily accessible to major highways including Interstate 78 and Route 22.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com..

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 18:42:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of U-Stor-It, a 41,600-Square-Foot Self-Storage Fac..
PU
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Fort Lauderdale
PU
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Hunterdon County Shopping Center for $6.18 Millio..
PU
02/24Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Six-Unit Apartment Building in LaGrange Park, ..
PU
02/24Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Starbucks Net-Leased Property in Batavia, Illi..
PU
02/24Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Joliet Multifamily Asset
PU
02/23Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of an Office Building in Miami Gardens
PU
02/23Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 8,276-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Eden ..
PU
02/23Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of KO Storage in Twentynine Palms, California
PU
02/23Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 129-Unit Apartment Building in Connersville, I..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 1 331 M 1 331 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,93 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-1.51%1 331
CBRE GROUP, INC.10.43%26 270
KE HOLDINGS INC.26.07%22 004
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.86%14 715
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.29.77%9 595
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED6.14%8 029