Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Nolia Apartments September 12, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., September 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Nolia Apartments, a 32-unit multifamily property located in Summerville, South Carolina. The property sold for an undisclosed price.



Ryan Lipomi, Will Graves and Nate McDaniel, investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.



"We were able to generate multiple local and out-of-state offers on this recently renovated asset in the heart of Summerville," says Lipomi. "This was a great transaction to be a part of and I thank all parties involved."



Nolia Apartments is located at 401 E 3rd N St in Summerville. Built in 1984 on 1.30 acres of land, the property was renovated in 2020 and is within walking distance to the South Main Street retail corridor.