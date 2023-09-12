Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Nolia Apartments
Today at 02:14 pm
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Nolia Apartments
September 12, 2023
SUMMERVILLE, S.C., September 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Nolia Apartments, a 32-unit multifamily property located in Summerville, South Carolina. The property sold for an undisclosed price.
Ryan Lipomi, Will Graves and Nate McDaniel, investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.
"We were able to generate multiple local and out-of-state offers on this recently renovated asset in the heart of Summerville," says Lipomi. "This was a great transaction to be a part of and I thank all parties involved."
Nolia Apartments is located at 401 E 3rd N St in Summerville. Built in 1984 on 1.30 acres of land, the property was renovated in 2020 and is within walking distance to the South Main Street retail corridor.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.