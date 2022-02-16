Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Northview Apartments

02/16/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., February 16, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Northview Apartments, a 24-unit apartment property located in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, regional manager of the firm's Nashville office.

"This property received offers from in-state, regional and national capital," says Pat Cosgrove, vice president investments. "Knoxville's apartment market is recovering strong from the pandemic, and this deal is representative of that fact."

Cosgrove, in addition to Chandler Burgess and Patrick Rainey, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Nashville office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured the in-state buyer.

Built in 1965, Northview Apartments is located at 2509 Washington Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee, less than four miles from downtown. It consists of four buildings with an even split of one- and two-bedroom units.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 19:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:56pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Northview Apartments
PU
12:46pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Represents Buyer in Sale of 12-Unit Multifamily Property in Lakewood,..
PU
03:34aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Quick Quack Express Car Wash Acquires Seventh Location in Corpus Chri..
PU
03:34aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 34,751 Square Foot Development Site in Queens,..
PU
03:34aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 12,458-Square Foot Office Building
PU
02/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,968-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building in Brookl..
PU
02/14MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the $6M Sale of Red Lobster in Jensen Beach
PU
02/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Nashville Storage Development
PU
02/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Multifamily Asset in Miami Beach for $6.8M
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 32.75-Acre Development Site in Bend, OR
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 881 M 1 881 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,44 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-7.81%1 881
CBRE GROUP, INC.-7.86%32 792
KE HOLDINGS INC.0.75%24 139
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.4.28%16 315
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-9.16%12 627
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-22.55%6 629