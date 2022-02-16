Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Northview Apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., February 16, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Northview Apartments, a 24-unit apartment property located in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, regional manager of the firm's Nashville office.



"This property received offers from in-state, regional and national capital," says Pat Cosgrove, vice president investments. "Knoxville's apartment market is recovering strong from the pandemic, and this deal is representative of that fact."

Cosgrove, in addition to Chandler Burgess and Patrick Rainey, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Nashville office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured the in-state buyer.

Built in 1965, Northview Apartments is located at 2509 Washington Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee, less than four miles from downtown. It consists of four buildings with an even split of one- and two-bedroom units.