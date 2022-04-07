Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Quality Inn International Drive for $16M

ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the 264-room Quality Inn International Drive located at 5858 International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The hotel sold for $16 million.

Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president investments in Marcus and Millichap's Miami office had the confidential listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, USA Investment, Inc., a limited liability company. The buyer, Rore Investment Group, LLC., was procured by Marcus & Millichap's Ahmed Kabani, Suraj Dalal and Luis Garino of the Kabani Hotel Group.

"Orlando is seeing a tremendous amount of transaction volume in the first quarter of 2022, especially within the International Drive submarket. With a multitude of new upcoming demand generators, including Universal's Epic Universe, investors are doubling down on their investments. This buyer is no exception to this. They plan to renovate and provide additional amenities to the property," said Kabani, senior vice president investments.

Quality Inn International Drive is located at 5858 International Drive in Orlando, Florida, in close proximity to internationally known tourist attractions, including Universal Studios Orlando, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, Islands of Adventure, fine dining, and shopping. Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, theme park shuttle, sundry shop, and gift shop.