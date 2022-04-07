Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
51.51 USD   -9.07%
05:59pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Quality Inn International Drive for $16M
PU
05:41pMarcus & Millichap Hires Top Auction Brokers to Lead Property Auction Services
BU
04:13pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges Sale of a $23 Million Retail Center in Midtown Miami for Block Capital Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Quality Inn International Drive for $16M

04/07/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of the 264-room Quality Inn International Drive located at 5858 International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The hotel sold for $16 million.

Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president investments in Marcus and Millichap's Miami office had the confidential listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, USA Investment, Inc., a limited liability company. The buyer, Rore Investment Group, LLC., was procured by Marcus & Millichap's Ahmed Kabani, Suraj Dalal and Luis Garino of the Kabani Hotel Group.

"Orlando is seeing a tremendous amount of transaction volume in the first quarter of 2022, especially within the International Drive submarket. With a multitude of new upcoming demand generators, including Universal's Epic Universe, investors are doubling down on their investments. This buyer is no exception to this. They plan to renovate and provide additional amenities to the property," said Kabani, senior vice president investments.

Quality Inn International Drive is located at 5858 International Drive in Orlando, Florida, in close proximity to internationally known tourist attractions, including Universal Studios Orlando, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, Islands of Adventure, fine dining, and shopping. Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, theme park shuttle, sundry shop, and gift shop.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:59pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Quality Inn International Drive for $16M
PU
05:41pMarcus & Millichap Hires Top Auction Brokers to Lead Property Auction Services
BU
04:13pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges Sale of a $23 Million Retail Center in Midtown Miami for Blo..
PU
01:43pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Improving Fundamentals Are Luring Investors Back to the Office Sector
PU
04/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 48,453-Square-Foot Multi-Tenant Industrial Por..
PU
04/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 246,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building
PU
04/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 15,500-Square Foot Self-Storage Facility
PU
04/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 10,150-Square-Foot Cold Storage Facility
PU
04/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Auto Service Center in Lyndhurst, O..
PU
04/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of An 88,107-Square Foot Self-Storage Facility
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 464 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 045 M 2 045 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 51,51 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.10.09%2 249
CBRE GROUP, INC.-17.98%28 820
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.27%18 722
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED18.18%15 263
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.30%12 233
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.80%11 393