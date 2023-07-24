Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Raleigh Hotel July 24, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Hampton Inn Raleigh-Capital Boulevard North, a 31-room limited-service hotel located in Raleigh, North Carolina.



"This sale was a testament to the strength and desirability of both the Raleigh market and the Hampton brand," said Robert Hunter, senior vice president investments. "We were tasked with selling around inherent challenges, primarily shaky economic conditions, the cost of debt, inflated renovation costs and a sluggish recovery of corporate business drivers."



Hunter and McLean Hicklin of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer, a private partnership who will operate the hotel. Ben Yelm, Marcus & Millichap's Broker of Record in North Carolina, assisted in closing this transaction.



The hotel is located at 3621 Spring Forest Road just south of Interstate 540 in northeast Raleigh, proximate to the Triangle Town Center. Constructed of concrete in 1999 on a 2.89 acre site, the five-story hotel offers guests a variety of amenities, including a business center, fitness center, complimentary breakfast, and an outdoor pool.