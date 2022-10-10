Advanced search
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Villa Pacific, a 10-Unit Apartment Community in San Diego

10/10/2022
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Villa Pacific, a 10-Unit Apartment Community in San Diego
October 10, 2022
SAN DIEGO, October 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Villa Pacific, a 10-unit apartment property located in San Diego, California. The asset sold for $3,450,000.

Austin Huffman, vice president investments, and Christopher J. Zorbas, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, 1215 Hornblend LLC. The buyer, VisionWise Capital, was procured by Huffman and Zorbas.

Villa Pacific is located at 1215 Hornblend Street in the heart of Pacific Beach. The property had low in place overall, but was very well maintained over the years. The property was comprised entirely of 450- to 500-square-foot studios and had 10 off-street parking spaces. The property is nestled between the bustling Grand and Garnet Avenue, which provides great walkability to countless restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
