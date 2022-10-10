Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Villa Pacific, a 10-Unit Apartment Community in San Diego October 10, 2022

SAN DIEGO, October 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Villa Pacific, a 10-unit apartment property located in San Diego, California. The asset sold for $3,450,000.



Austin Huffman, vice president investments, and Christopher J. Zorbas, executive managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, 1215 Hornblend LLC. The buyer, VisionWise Capital, was procured by Huffman and Zorbas.



Villa Pacific is located at 1215 Hornblend Street in the heart of Pacific Beach. The property had low in place overall, but was very well maintained over the years. The property was comprised entirely of 450- to 500-square-foot studios and had 10 off-street parking spaces. The property is nestled between the bustling Grand and Garnet Avenue, which provides great walkability to countless restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

