03/21/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 10,070-Square-Foot Essex County Shopping Center for $7 Million
March 20, 2023
SHORT HILLS, N.J., Mar. 20, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Morris Turnpike Strip Center, a 10,070-square-foot retail property located in Short Hills, New Jersey. The asset sold for $7,000,000.
"There was significant demand for this asset as it sits in the heart of one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country," said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director investments. "There were multiple offers, and the final buyer was completing a 1031 tax-free exchange."
Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero, and Dean Matuszewicz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local limited liability company. The buyer, a New York-based limited liability company, was also procured by Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero, and Matuszewicz.
Morris Turnpike Strip Center is located at 688 Morris Turnpike and has great visibility at the T-Intersection of Morris Turnpike and Cleveland Place. Tenants include T-Mobile, Mattress Firm, and Alpha Fit Club, all of which are on triple net leases. Built in 1959, the retail center sits on a 0.8-acre parcel and has 44 parking spaces. Nearby national retailers include Shoprite, Bed Bath & Beyond, Panera Bread, and AT&T.
