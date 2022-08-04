Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 117-Unit Apartment Building
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 117-Unit Apartment Building
August 02, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., August 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2409 East Pikes Peak, a 117-unit apartment property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $12,800,000.
Jason Hornik, Greg Parker, and Kent Guerin, investment specialists from GHP Multifamily Group in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured by Hornik, Parker, and Guerin.
Located at 2409 East Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this asset is a hotel to multifamily conversion property with $4,000,000 in recent upgrades. The building was sold with a certificate of occupancy with nearly no occupants.
