Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building August 02, 2022

AURORA, Colo., August 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1677 Geneva Street, a 12-unit apartment property located in Aurora, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,985,000.



Boomer Beatty, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was represented by Jim Knowlton and Quentin Shore from Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors.



1677 Geneva Street offers 12 well-maintained units in a prime Aurora location.