Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami July 05, 2022

MIAMI, Fla., July 5, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Rocky Creek Park Apartments, a 12-unit apartment complex made up of three adjacent fourplexes in Miami, Florida. The three-building property sold for $1.92 million.



Evan Kristol, executive managing director investments, and Felipe Echarte, senior vice president investments in Marcus and Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.



"The Rocky Creek Apartments were purchased by a very experienced local investor who plans to add value through renovation and hands-on management," said Echarte.



Rocky Creek Park Apartments was constructed in 1953 on a 0.54-acre lot. Located at 3215, 3225, and 3235 NW 48th Street in Miami-Dade County, the development consists of all two-bedroom/one-bathroom units with privately fenced yards and off-street parking. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of the Airport Expressway (State Road 112), bordered by Hialeah to the west, NW 27th Avenue to the east, and Brownsville to the north.