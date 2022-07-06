Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39 2022-07-06 pm EDT
37.01 USD   -1.71%
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 32-Unit Apartment Building in Worcester, MA
PU
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami
PU
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 27,265-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami

07/06/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami
July 05, 2022
MIAMI, Fla., July 5, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Rocky Creek Park Apartments, a 12-unit apartment complex made up of three adjacent fourplexes in Miami, Florida. The three-building property sold for $1.92 million.

Evan Kristol, executive managing director investments, and Felipe Echarte, senior vice president investments in Marcus and Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

"The Rocky Creek Apartments were purchased by a very experienced local investor who plans to add value through renovation and hands-on management," said Echarte.

Rocky Creek Park Apartments was constructed in 1953 on a 0.54-acre lot. Located at 3215, 3225, and 3235 NW 48th Street in Miami-Dade County, the development consists of all two-bedroom/one-bathroom units with privately fenced yards and off-street parking. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of the Airport Expressway (State Road 112), bordered by Hialeah to the west, NW 27th Avenue to the east, and Brownsville to the north.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
