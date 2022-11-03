Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44 2022-11-03 pm EDT
35.00 USD   -1.66%
01:53pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 50-Room Hospitality Property in Bozeman, Montana
PU
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 43-Room Hospitality Property in Deer Lodge, Montana
PU
11/02Marcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $150 Million Property Sale in Arizona
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 15-Unit Apartment Building for $5.9 Million

11/03/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 15-Unit Apartment Building for $5.9 Million
November 03, 2022
BALDWIN PARK, CA, November 3, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 3160 Vineland Avenue, a 15-unit apartment property located in Baldwin Park, CA. The asset sold for $5,900,000.

Douglas McCauley, Senior Vice President and David Covarrubias, First Vice President in Marcus & Millichap's Inland Empire office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and also represented by Douglas McCauley and David Covarrubias.

Built in 1986, the property sits on a 31,463 square feet parcel and has a building size of 15,945 square feet. The property consists of fifteen - three bedroom/two and a one half bathroom townhouse style units with an average of 1,063 square feet. Amenities included two car attached garages, balconies and laundry hook-ups. "After generating multiple offers, we closed escrow at a record high price per unit of $393,333," said McCauley.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 18:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:53pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 50-Room Hospitality Property in Bozeman, Monta..
PU
01:43pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 43-Room Hospitality Property in Deer Lodge, Mo..
PU
11/02Marcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $150 Million Property Sale..
MT
11/01Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $150 Million Luxury Multifamily Asset Sale in S..
BU
11/01Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the $9.35 Million Sale of Apartments in Hollywood, Florida
PU
10/31Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michiga..
PU
10/31Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 76,775-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ro..
PU
10/31Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 76,369-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Wh..
PU
10/31Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 17,550-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Gr..
PU
10/31Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 17,500 Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Bl..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 422 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,59 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-30.84%1 422
CBRE GROUP, INC.-35.63%21 591
KE HOLDINGS INC.-45.73%13 679
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.85%11 146
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.70%7 110
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-47.40%6 788