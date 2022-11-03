Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 15-Unit Apartment Building for $5.9 Million
11/03/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 15-Unit Apartment Building for $5.9 Million
November 03, 2022
BALDWIN PARK, CA, November 3, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 3160 Vineland Avenue, a 15-unit apartment property located in Baldwin Park, CA. The asset sold for $5,900,000.
Douglas McCauley, Senior Vice President and David Covarrubias, First Vice President in Marcus & Millichap's Inland Empire office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and also represented by Douglas McCauley and David Covarrubias.
Built in 1986, the property sits on a 31,463 square feet parcel and has a building size of 15,945 square feet. The property consists of fifteen - three bedroom/two and a one half bathroom townhouse style units with an average of 1,063 square feet. Amenities included two car attached garages, balconies and laundry hook-ups. "After generating multiple offers, we closed escrow at a record high price per unit of $393,333," said McCauley.
