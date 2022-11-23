Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:58 23/11/2022 GMT
37.19 USD   -0.42%
06:36pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building
PU
05:56pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 21,380-Square Foot Retail Property in Pembroke Pines
PU
11/22Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment Building in Waseca, Minnesota
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 21,380-Square Foot Retail Property in Pembroke Pines

11/23/2022 | 05:56pm GMT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 21,380-Square Foot Retail Property in Pembroke Pines
November 23, 2022
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., November 23, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of 1301 North Palm Avenue, a 21,380-square foot retail property located in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The retail shopping strip sold for $5,200,000.

"This was a great opportunity for the buyer to acquire a deal below replacement cost with in place income of over a 6.5% cap rate with 10% vacancy. The Pembroke Pines submarket is a strong middle-class market with solid fundamentals," said, Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president investments. De La Rosa and Matthew Albregts, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, represented the buyer, Westar at Palm Plaza, a limited liability company.

1301 North Palm Avenue is located at 1301 North Palm Avenue. The property is located 10 miles from downtown Hollywood, Florida and near Hollybrook Gold and Tennis Club, Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome. The asset is in close proximity to major national retailers including Publix and Walgreens.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
