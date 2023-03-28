Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 272,785-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Douglasville
March 27, 2023
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., March 27, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Douglasville Town Center, a 272,785-square foot retail property located at 5891-5989 Stewart Parkway in Douglasville, Georgia for $19,750,000.
"This center was fully leased to a healthy mix of locally based retail tenants along with several medical and health related tenants that complemented the center's anchors very well," said Tim Giambrone, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office. "The marketing produced multiple compelling offers from qualified prospects and was highly competitive," added Giambrone.
Giambrone had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private capital partnership. The buyer, an out-of-state private capital investor, was also secured and represented by Giambrone.
Douglasville Town Center is anchored by BuggyBusters, a liquidation superstore, in conjunction with Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Andy's Wholesale, and Cobb Douglas Community Services Board. Located 30 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the property is situated parallel to a primary retail corridor in Douglasville with good visibility and less than 2 miles from the 1.2M square foot Arbor Place Mall.
