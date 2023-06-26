Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 63-Unit Central Connecticut Multifamily Property
Today at 01:22 pm
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a 63-Unit Central Connecticut Multifamily Property
June 26, 2023
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Bleu, a 63-unit multifamily property located in New Britain, Connecticut.
"New Britain continues to be an excellent alternative to the more affluent surrounding municipalities," said Eric Pentore, senior vice president investments. "The city's pro-growth economic policies have spurred development activity and significantly improved overall quality of life."
Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner, and Ross Friedel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Haven office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an LLC, and procured the buyer, a New York-based private investor.
The 69,386-square-foot multifamily property is located at 1300 and 1412 East St. and is walkable to Central Connecticut State University. The property is accessible from Route 9, 175, and Fenn Road offering residents access to retail, recreation, and employment opportunities and the neighboring towns of Hartford, Farmington, and Newington.
Constructed in 1970, The Bleu features apartment homes averaging 905 square feet and offers a unit mix of one studio, one one-bedroom unit, 59 two-bedroom/one-bath units, one three-bedroom/one-bath unit, and a four-bedroom/two-bath single-family house. Apartment amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, a dishwasher, and central air conditioning.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.