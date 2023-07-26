Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Four-Property Self-Storage Portfolio for $10,135,000 July 25, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

QUINCY, Fla., July 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Gadsden Mini Storage Portfolio, a 95,800-square-foot, four-property, self-storage portfolio located in Tallahassee MSA. The asset sold for $10,135,000.



"Despite challenging market conditions, we were able to generate multiple offers at list price," said Hunter Robey, associate. "This transaction is a testament to the bullish outlook storage investors continue to have in the Florida market."



Robey and Chris Travis, self-storage investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Robey and Travis.



Gadsden Mini Storage Portfolio is accessible from U.S. 90 and Interstate 10 providing convenient access from Tallahassee. The portfolio consists of 701 units between four separate locations. The facilities are situated on 9.56 acres over four parcels less than 1.5 miles apart.