Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Four-Property Self-Storage Portfolio for $10,135,000
Yesterday at 11:38 pm
July 25, 2023
QUINCY, Fla., July 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Gadsden Mini Storage Portfolio, a 95,800-square-foot, four-property, self-storage portfolio located in Tallahassee MSA. The asset sold for $10,135,000.
"Despite challenging market conditions, we were able to generate multiple offers at list price," said Hunter Robey, associate. "This transaction is a testament to the bullish outlook storage investors continue to have in the Florida market."
Robey and Chris Travis, self-storage investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Robey and Travis.
Gadsden Mini Storage Portfolio is accessible from U.S. 90 and Interstate 10 providing convenient access from Tallahassee. The portfolio consists of 701 units between four separate locations. The facilities are situated on 9.56 acres over four parcels less than 1.5 miles apart.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 03:37:09 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.