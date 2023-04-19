Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:37:41 2023-04-19 pm EDT
31.78 USD   -0.14%
12:06pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an Office Building in Oakland Park for $4.5 Million
PU
12:06pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Vero Beach for $13.5 Million
PU
04/18Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Vero Beach for $13.5 Million

04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Vero Beach for $13.5 Million
April 17, 2023
VERO BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Glendale Trade Center, a 162,600-square-foot multi-tenant industrial facility located in Vero Beach, Florida, for $13,500,000.

"We are happy to announce the recent sale of the Glendale Trade Center. It was a very satisfying transaction to assist the sellers meet their objectives, and to help the buyers increase their portfolio in the growing coastal market." said, Kenneth Hobson, first vice president investments. Hobson executed the off-market transaction on behalf of the seller, a private investor and the buyer, a limited liability company.

Glendale Trade Center is an industrial park comprised of 13 buildings located at 656 Old Dixie Highway. The asset is located off Route 1 and FL 605 near national retailers and restaurants including Dollar General, Dunkin Donuts and Subway.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 1 245 M 1 245 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,82 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-5.28%1 245
KE HOLDINGS INC.31.81%22 966
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.47%21 837
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.16%14 527
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.42.39%10 571
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.01%6 525
