04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Vero Beach for $13.5 Million
April 17, 2023
VERO BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Glendale Trade Center, a 162,600-square-foot multi-tenant industrial facility located in Vero Beach, Florida, for $13,500,000.
"We are happy to announce the recent sale of the Glendale Trade Center. It was a very satisfying transaction to assist the sellers meet their objectives, and to help the buyers increase their portfolio in the growing coastal market." said, Kenneth Hobson, first vice president investments. Hobson executed the off-market transaction on behalf of the seller, a private investor and the buyer, a limited liability company.
Glendale Trade Center is an industrial park comprised of 13 buildings located at 656 Old Dixie Highway. The asset is located off Route 1 and FL 605 near national retailers and restaurants including Dollar General, Dunkin Donuts and Subway.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
