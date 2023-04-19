Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial Facility in Vero Beach for $13.5 Million April 17, 2023

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Glendale Trade Center, a 162,600-square-foot multi-tenant industrial facility located in Vero Beach, Florida, for $13,500,000.



"We are happy to announce the recent sale of the Glendale Trade Center. It was a very satisfying transaction to assist the sellers meet their objectives, and to help the buyers increase their portfolio in the growing coastal market." said, Kenneth Hobson, first vice president investments. Hobson executed the off-market transaction on behalf of the seller, a private investor and the buyer, a limited liability company.



Glendale Trade Center is an industrial park comprised of 13 buildings located at 656 Old Dixie Highway. The asset is located off Route 1 and FL 605 near national retailers and restaurants including Dollar General, Dunkin Donuts and Subway.

