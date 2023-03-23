Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Net-Leased CVS in Sarasota for $4.5 Million March 23, 2023

SARASOTA, Fla., March 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of CVS Pharmacy, a 10,378-square-foot property located in Sarasota, Florida. The asset sold for $4,500,000.



"This is the fourth net-lease property we have traded in the last month with another seven under contract," said Joseph Prio, a retail division associate in the Marcus & Millichap Fort Lauderdale office. "While the market is softening from rising interest rates, we are still seeing strong demand for net-lease properties here in Florida, especially from out-of-state investors."



Prio, Alan Lipsky, Barry M. Wolfe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, FFT Livingstone Investors, Inc. The buyer, a private investor, purchased the property.



CVS Pharmacy is located at 8546 S Tamiami Trail and in a major retail corridor one mile from Sarasota Square Mall anchored by Costco Wholesale, JCPenney, and AMC Theater. Built in 1999 and situated on a 1.61-acre lot, the subject property is nearby many national retailers including Lowe's, Target, Publix, Kohl's, and Starbucks.