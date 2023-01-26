Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Retail Property in Lakeland for $13.2 Million
01/26/2023 | 02:33pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Retail Property in Lakeland for $13.2 Million
January 26, 2023
LAKELAND, Fla., January 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 22,419 square-foot retail property located in Lakeland, Florida for $13,200,000.
"These four contiguous retail properties have a strong mix of national and regional tenants and are located in one of the most desirable Central Florida markets. We received multiple offers, and selected a purchaser who was able to close all cash within fifteen days," said Ronnie Issenberg, senior managing director of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office. Gabriel Britti also a senior managing director in the Miami office, along with Jonathan Gerszberg, first vice president in the Marcus & Millichap Fort Lauderdale office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an area Developer. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Gabriel Britti, Jonathan Gerszberg and Ronnie Issenberg.
The property is located at 3920 Florida Avenue South. The property is just south of the S. Florida Avenue exit on the Polk County Parkway, which encircles Lakeland. South Florida Avenue is a major north-south thoroughfare through Lakeland. Colleges and universities located near this Retail Lakeland Center include Florida Southern College, Webster and Polk State College-Airside Center. Also nearby is Lakeland Regional Medical Center with 851 Beds and Watson Clinic.
