Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Six-Unit Apartment Building in Oceanside November 07, 2022

OCEANSIDE, Cali., November 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 410 Grant Street, a six-unit apartment property located in Oceanside, California. The asset sold at list price for $2,700,000.



Austin Huffman and Christopher J. Zorbas, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Sterling Investments Inc. Jason Lee and Joey Belcastro of JLM Real Estate represented the buyer.



The asset is located at 410 Grant Street in Oceanside, California. The property was comprised of two (2) one-bedroom/one-bath and four (4) two-bedroom/one-bath units. The property interiors were upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops and shaker cabinets. The property also had ADU conversion potential with four single-car garages and one large storage compartment.

