Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Small-Bay Industrial Property for $9.25 Million
Today at 12:46 pm
July 27, 2023
LANTANA, Fla., July 27, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lantana Industrial, a 50,056-square-foot, small-bay industrial property in Lantana, Florida. The asset sold for $9.25 million.
"There is tremendous demand for well-located industrial properties," said Douglas Mandel, executive managing director investments. "Market fundamentals continue to show signs of strength as vacancy is extremely low and rental rates continue to rise."
Mandel, Tyler Kuhlman, and Zachary Levine, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Alliance HP Investments LLC.
Lantana Industrial is located at 635 Gator Drive in the heart of Lantana and near U.S. 1 and one mile east of Interstate 95, making it easily accessible from anywhere in South Florida. Constructed in 1987 on 2.89 acres, the two-building property is comprised of 18 units with individual HVAC units and fire sprinkler systems, 15 grade-level loading docks, and 78 designated parking spaces.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 16:45:45 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.