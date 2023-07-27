Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Small-Bay Industrial Property for $9.25 Million July 27, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

LANTANA, Fla., July 27, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lantana Industrial, a 50,056-square-foot, small-bay industrial property in Lantana, Florida. The asset sold for $9.25 million.



"There is tremendous demand for well-located industrial properties," said Douglas Mandel, executive managing director investments. "Market fundamentals continue to show signs of strength as vacancy is extremely low and rental rates continue to rise."



Mandel, Tyler Kuhlman, and Zachary Levine, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Alliance HP Investments LLC.



Lantana Industrial is located at 635 Gator Drive in the heart of Lantana and near U.S. 1 and one mile east of Interstate 95, making it easily accessible from anywhere in South Florida. Constructed in 1987 on 2.89 acres, the two-building property is comprised of 18 units with individual HVAC units and fire sprinkler systems, 15 grade-level loading docks, and 78 designated parking spaces.