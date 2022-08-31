Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:41 2022-08-31 pm EDT
37.43 USD   -1.38%
03:11pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a Three-Acre Development Opportunity in Glendale, Arizona
PU
08/30MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Louisiana Dollar General Portfolio
PU
08/29MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of An 87,480 Rentable-Square Foot Self-Storage Facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Three-Acre Development Opportunity in Glendale, Arizona

08/31/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Three-Acre Development Opportunity in Glendale, Arizona
August 31, 2022
GLENDALE, Ariz., August 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of three-acre parcel of land located in Glendale, Arizona. The asset sold for $700,000.

"The owner who initiated a townhouse project on the parcel in the early 1980s has been looking for a buyer with the expertise needed see the development to completion," stated Art Rullo, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. "With all of the development activity in the immediate area of the property, we received significant buyer interest and an offer above list price." Rullo, Michael Farrar and Ross Smith, investment specialists in the firm's Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Rullo, Farrar and Smith.

The asset is located at the Northwest Corner of West Glendale Avenue and 77th Lane in Glendale, Arizona. Rullo added, "The current residents and HOA Board members are very happy to see the community back on track and moving towards completion."

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,76x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 516 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,95 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-26.25%1 516
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.37%24 772
KE HOLDINGS INC.-11.48%22 519
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED8.21%13 762
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.62%8 308
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.74%8 128