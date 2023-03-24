Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:24 2023-03-24 pm EDT
30.22 USD   +1.77%
03:03pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million
PU
03/23Marcus & Millichap : Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida
PU
03/23Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Net-Leased CVS in Sarasota for $4.5 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million

03/24/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million
March 24, 2023
DELTONA, Fla., March 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens, a net-leased property located in Deltona, Florida for $6,125,000 ($125,000 over asking price).

"Through our extensive marketing efforts, we were able to procure multiple competing offers and negotiate an above list price offer. The sale included a complicated loan assumption of CMBS debt by a reputable 1031 exchange buyer from South Florida." said Christopher Biuso, first vice president investments. Biuso, Rory Shelby, Scott Gould and Spencer Koch, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor partnership.

The Walgreens is located at 1700 North Normandy Boulevard. The property is located 29 miles North of Downtown Orlando and is situated on a hard corner with frontage on Saxon Boulevard. The asset is located near major national retailers including Publix, Walmart and Target.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
03:03pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million
PU
03/23Marcus & Millichap : Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida
PU
03/23Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Net-Leased CVS in Sarasota for $4.5 Million
PU
03/22Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Premier Storage of Akron, a 21,200-Square-Foot ..
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Exclusively Lists Nine-Property Mixed-Use Portfolio on Long Island
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building in Miami-Dade for $9..
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 36-Unit Apartment Building in Louisville, Kent..
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of 7 Brew Ground Lease in Arkansas
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 10,070-Square-Foot Essex County Shopping Center..
PU
03/20Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment in Albany, OR
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 162 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,69 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-13.82%1 162
KE HOLDINGS INC.34.67%23 501
CBRE GROUP, INC.-10.46%20 844
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.86%13 619
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.08%10 104
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.91%6 531
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer