Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million March 24, 2023

DELTONA, Fla., March 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens, a net-leased property located in Deltona, Florida for $6,125,000 ($125,000 over asking price).



"Through our extensive marketing efforts, we were able to procure multiple competing offers and negotiate an above list price offer. The sale included a complicated loan assumption of CMBS debt by a reputable 1031 exchange buyer from South Florida." said Christopher Biuso, first vice president investments. Biuso, Rory Shelby, Scott Gould and Spencer Koch, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor partnership.



The Walgreens is located at 1700 North Normandy Boulevard. The property is located 29 miles North of Downtown Orlando and is situated on a hard corner with frontage on Saxon Boulevard. The asset is located near major national retailers including Publix, Walmart and Target.

