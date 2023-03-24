Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million
03/24/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million
March 24, 2023
DELTONA, Fla., March 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Walgreens, a net-leased property located in Deltona, Florida for $6,125,000 ($125,000 over asking price).
"Through our extensive marketing efforts, we were able to procure multiple competing offers and negotiate an above list price offer. The sale included a complicated loan assumption of CMBS debt by a reputable 1031 exchange buyer from South Florida." said Christopher Biuso, first vice president investments. Biuso, Rory Shelby, Scott Gould and Spencer Koch, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor partnership.
The Walgreens is located at 1700 North Normandy Boulevard. The property is located 29 miles North of Downtown Orlando and is situated on a hard corner with frontage on Saxon Boulevard. The asset is located near major national retailers including Publix, Walmart and Target.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
