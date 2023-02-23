Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of an Office Building in Miami Gardens February 23, 2023

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. February 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 194 Northwest 187th Street, an office property located in Miami Gardens, Florida for $4,500,000.



"This unique asset sits right between Miami-Dade and Broward counties with easy access to the main transportation corridors. It is a great opportunity for an owner user to provide services to its constituents with functional office/flex space and ample parking," said, Alex D. Zylberglait senior managing director investments. Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.



This office building was constructed in 1985 and has been exceptionally maintained throughout the current ownership tenure. Currently there are 47 surface spaces with a parking ratio of 3.43 per 1000 square-feet.

194 Northwest 187th Street is conveniently located within 10 minutes of public transportation, 5 minutes to I-95, and 20 minutes to Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

