Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : CPE Distinguished Achievement Awards - Broker of the Year - GOLD

12/31/2020
Andrew Daitch has worked with owners and operators in the affordable housing sector for more than 20 years. In his last three years at the helm of Affordable Housing Advisors at Marcus & Millichap, Daitch has led the firm in arranging the sale of approximately 500 affordable housing communities.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 18:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 617 M - -
Net income 2020 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 470 M 1 470 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 37,36 $
Spread / Highest target -25,1%
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
Norma J. Lawrence Independent Director
George T. Shaheen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.0.30%1 470
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.198.97%30 773
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.81%20 451
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.34%7 656
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION42.78%5 895
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.26.39%5 848
