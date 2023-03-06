Marcus & Millichap : CRE Investors Expect Good Returns This Year

Media
CRE Investors Expect Good Returns This Year
March 06, 2023
Going into 2023 has been for CRE a bit like jumping into a mountain lake and feeling that surge of cold racing through your body. The uncertainty about valuations, the economy, and interest and cap rates. It's understandable that transactions have been down, with both private and institutional money seeing reductions.
However, for uncertain times with identifiable headwinds, there is a significant amount of optimism among investors, according to a Marcus & Millichap special report.
