Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12:45 2023-03-06 pm EST
33.96 USD   -4.35%
02:05pMarcus & Millichap : CRE Investors Expect Good Returns This Year
PU
12:25pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 10,963-Square-Foot Two-Tenant Hallmark & Salon Retail Center in Liberty, Missouri
PU
03/03Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Harrisburg Federal Office Building for Over $13 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : CRE Investors Expect Good Returns This Year

03/06/2023 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media
CRE Investors Expect Good Returns This Year
March 06, 2023
Going into 2023 has been for CRE a bit like jumping into a mountain lake and feeling that surge of cold racing through your body. The uncertainty about valuations, the economy, and interest and cap rates. It's understandable that transactions have been down, with both private and institutional money seeing reductions.

However, for uncertain times with identifiable headwinds, there is a significant amount of optimism among investors, according to a Marcus & Millichap special report.Add Media Description Text Here
Read the Full Article

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 19:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:05pMarcus & Millichap : CRE Investors Expect Good Returns This Year
PU
12:25pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 10,963-Square-Foot Two-Tenant Hallmark & Salo..
PU
03/03Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Harrisburg Federal Office Building for Over $13 ..
PU
03/01Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Creekside Storage in Grand Rapids, Michigan
PU
02/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/27Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of U-Stor-It, a 41,600-Square-Foot Self-Storage Fac..
PU
02/27Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Fort Lauderdale
PU
02/27Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of Hunterdon County Shopping Center for $6.18 Millio..
PU
02/24Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Joliet Multifamily Asset
PU
02/24Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Starbucks Net-Leased Property in Batavia, Illi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 1 393 M 1 393 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,50 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.3.05%1 393
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.64%25 989
KE HOLDINGS INC.41.62%24 717
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.89%13 802
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.33%10 086
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED9.09%8 276