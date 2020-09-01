Marcus & Millichap : California Multifamily Legislation Update

August 27, 2020
Marcus & Millichap is hosting a live client webcast on Thursday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/10:00 a.m. Pacific.
Topics to be addressed are:
-
Prop 21 - California's NEW rent control ballot impacts multifamily investments
-
What is Vacancy Control and how will it restrict rent growth
-
AB 1436 proposes extension of the Eviction Moratorium until 2021
-
Join the webcast to learn about these Legislative/Rent Control Initiatives
Questions? Contact webcasts@marcusmillichap.com or (925) 953-1735.
