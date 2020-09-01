Log in
Marcus & Millichap : California Multifamily Legislation Update

09/01/2020 | 04:55am EDT

August 27, 2020

Marcus & Millichap is hosting a live client webcast on Thursday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/10:00 a.m. Pacific.

Topics to be addressed are:

  • Prop 21 - California's NEW rent control ballot impacts multifamily investments
  • What is Vacancy Control and how will it restrict rent growth
  • AB 1436 proposes extension of the Eviction Moratorium until 2021
  • Join the webcast to learn about these Legislative/Rent Control Initiatives

Questions? Contact webcasts@marcusmillichap.com or (925) 953-1735.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 08:54:04 UTC
